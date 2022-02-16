Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly ‘Trying’ to Welcome Child Together

There has been considerable relationship drama occurring in the Kardashian family lately, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to be rock solid. According to Us Weekly, the engaged couple is currently trying to expand their family. “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” an insider explained. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

Kardashian, who is 42, is “trying to get there in the natural way” but also “looking at IVF.” The source also hinted that the reality star “could be pregnant already,” but that it’s “highly unlikely” that they will make an official announcement anytime soon. However, that doesn’t mean that they’ll stop trolling people online with pregnancy teases.

“Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting,” the insider added. “Both of them are certain it’s the right path. Kourtney just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, and he has been a model gentleman with her and Scott’s too. They just adore him. It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.”

Part of what brought the loved up couple together in the first place was their love of their children – Barker shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick – and they’ve made it clear that they want to add more children to their combined family. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source told Us Weekly after they got engaged in October. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”