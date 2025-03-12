Rosie O’Donnell Has Moved Out of the United States

Rosie O’Donnell, who famously feuded with Donald Trump for nearly two decades, has taken her departure from America, relocating to Europe amid the president’s return to power.

The comedian confirmed in a TikTok video posted on March 11 that she and her 12-year-old daughter Dakota have established new roots in Dublin, Ireland, following a Jan. 15 departure from the United States. The relocation occurred just five days before Trump’s second inauguration as president.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” O’Donnell shared in her nine-minute video announcement, explaining that she’s pursuing Irish citizenship based on her grandparental heritage.

While the entertainer didn’t directly name Trump in her explanation, she strongly implied political motivations behind her international move. “When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” O’Donnell stated, adding that recent events have been “heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

The revelation of O’Donnell’s move quickly became fodder for the very administration she apparently fled. During a March 12 White House visit by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, a reporter from Real America’s Voice asked Martin why Ireland would “let Rosie O’Donnell move” there, The Daily Beast reports. When Martin appeared unfamiliar with O’Donnell, Trump quipped, “You’re better off not knowing her.”

Trump adviser Stephen Miller celebrated the news on Fox News, telling Sean Hannity that Trump had caused O’Donnell to “self-deport,” calling it “a major first 100-day achievement” despite not being “explicitly one of our campaign promises.”

O’Donnell’s decision appears carefully considered rather than impulsive. “I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are,” she explained to followers, noting that she needed time to settle before making her situation public.

The comedian had previously hinted at her leaving through social media. On March 7, she posted an Instagram photo of herself driving “on the wrong side of the road” in what appeared to be countryside unfamiliar to her American fans.

The antagonism between Trump and O’Donnell dates back to 2006, when she criticized him on The View during a Miss USA controversy, claiming he wasn’t a “self-made man” but rather a “snake-oil salesman.” Trump’s immediate retort in People magazine labeled her “my nice fat little Rosie” and threatened litigation.

Their mutual animosity resurfaced prominently during Trump’s political ascension, most memorably during the first Republican primary debate when moderator Megyn Kelly questioned Trump’s history of using derogatory terms toward women. “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump interjected.

As she settles into her new European home, O’Donnell offered parting advice to Americans: “Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible, but I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”