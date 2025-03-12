‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star Dies in Hospice Care: Dave Mallow Was 76

Dave Mallow, the veteran voice actor celebrated for bringing Baboo to life in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, passed away Tuesday while receiving hospice care at the MonteCedro Senior Living Community in Altadena, California, according to TMZ. At 76 years old, Mallow had reportedly experienced declining health over recent years, as noted by former colleagues.

The official Morphin’ Legacy account confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) on March 12, stating: “It is with a heavy heart that we report; Iconic #PowerRangers Voice Actor, Dave Mallow, has passed away.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tribute continued, highlighting his extensive contribution to the franchise: “Dave was best known for his roles in #MightyMorphin; voicing such iconic monsters of the day such as Pudgy Pig, Lizzinator, Terror Blossom, Beamcaster and so many more! He was also the voice of the beloved, Baboo. Dave also provided voices for many monsters of the day from Zeo through Wild Force.”

Beyond the Power Rangers universe, Mallow established himself as a prolific presence in English-language anime dubbing. His impressive roster of characters included Kaien Shiba and Kensei Muguruma in Bleach, Gotoh in Hunter x Hunter, Amarao in FLCL, Straizo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Oolong in the Harmony Gold dub of Dragon Ball. His voice acting talents extended to numerous Digimon characters in English-language versions, where he notably portrayed Angemon.

The entertainment industry wasn’t limited to just animated series for Mallow. TMZ reports he also wrote and directed multiple anime projects while lending his distinctive voice to popular video games, including World of Warcraft: Legion, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, and Diablo III.

Among those mourning his loss was Joshua Seth, best known for voicing Tai in various Digimon iterations and Tetsuo in the anime film Akira. Seth shared warm memories of their friendship on social media, writing: “I just heard that voice actor Dave Mallow passed away. He was one of the first voice actors who befriended me in LA. I was Hutch in Honeybee Hutch (mentioned in the tweet below). Dave and I used to watch old movies in his metal house in the hills and talk about voice acting.”

In comments to TMZ, Seth credited Mallow with helping launch his career after they collaborated on The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee. He expressed hope that people would remember Mallow as one of the pioneering talents who helped popularize anime in America during its early introduction to Western audiences.

Fellow voice actress Dorothy Fahn also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “Just found out our old VO friend Dave Mallow has passed away at age 76. We knew him since ‘Honeybee Hutch’. May he rest in peace.”

Mallow is survived by his older sister, Marilyn, who also resides at the MonteCedro Senior Living Community, where he spent his final days.