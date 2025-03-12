‘Teen Titans’ and ‘The Middle’ Actor Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease: Watch Greg Cipes’ Announcement

Greg Cipes, whose distinctive California surfer-style vocals have brought the green-skinned shapeshifter Beast Boy to life for over two decades, recently disclosed that he’s been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

The 45-year-old performer shared this health update through a candid TikTok video where he alternated between speaking as himself and slipping into his famous character’s voice.

“Yo! What’s up party people? Beast Boy in the house aka Greg Cipes you know how we do it…Little update. I’ve healed myself from skin cancer, COVID, heavy metal poisoning, chronic disease in the bones, and now I got diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease which I’m gonna beat too. You’re going to be able to come with me on this healing journey and rejoice and learn a bunch. That’s what’s up, yo. Adios, see you soon,” Cipes announced in his video message.

This diagnosis comes after Cipes has already overcome several significant health challenges, including a previous battle with COVID while recording lines for Young Justice. His announcement prompted an outpouring of support from fans, with comment sections filled with well-wishes and messages of encouragement.

Cipes has been the definitive voice of Beast Boy since the original Teen Titans animated series debuted nearly 22 years ago. His association with the character continued through various iterations, including Teen Titans Go! and numerous film adaptations and video games. His most recent appearance as Beast Boy was in the crossover movie Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

While Beast Boy remains his signature role, Cipes has built an impressive voice-acting career spanning multiple beloved animated franchises. His vocal talents have brought to life Kevin Levin in the Ben 10 series, Iron Fist in Ultimate Spider-Man, Michelangelo in the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Brandt in The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and Tad in Star vs. the Forces of Evil, according to Toonado.

Following the initial announcement and subsequent wave of support, Cipes returned to social media, stating: “First time on here in years! Missed ya. Beast boy and I loves you alls! Thank you all for the support and endless love. My Titans, friends, family and fans mean the world to me…Thank you all for the love and support! I feel really good and healthy. My healing journey has just begun. I will always have your backs. When in trouble you know who to call!”

Early-onset Parkinson’s disease, sometimes called “young-onset” Parkinson’s, affects individuals younger than the typical age of onset, which is before 50 years old. While the exact cause remains unknown, Toonado explains that a combination of environmental and genetic factors is believed to contribute to its development. Symptoms can include tremors, slowed movement, limb stiffness, coordination difficulties, sleep disorders, depression, and challenges with basic motor skills.

Though there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, research continues to advance in promising directions, including stem cell therapy and medication repurposing. Successful careers in entertainment have continued despite a Parkinson’s diagnosis, with Michael J. Fox being a notable example. While Fox has reduced his acting roles due to memory issues in recent years, he remains a prominent figure in Hollywood.

It’s too early to determine how this diagnosis might impact Cipes’ voice acting career. With a Teen Titans movie in development, fans are hopeful that opportunities for Cipes to continue voicing Beast Boy will remain available, perhaps through additional Teen Titans Go! crossover projects or other animated projects.