Chrissy Teigen's Tweets That Caused Recent Controversy, Explained

Chrissy Teigen broke a month-long social media silence on Monday when she apologized again for the cruel, bullying tweets she posted in the early 2010s, directed at celebrities like Courtney Stodden and Farrah Abraham. The tweets resurfaced when Stodden recalled how Teigen sent them horrible messages in 2011 and 2012, around the time Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison. Abraham also demanded an apology from Teigen after conservative commentator Candace Owens posted screenshots on Instagram. Teigen was once a beloved celebrity on social media before the controversy began, as many enjoyed her frank and relatable posts about daily life. But that sheen began to wear off earlier this year. In January, she was criticized for tweeting about having "absolutely nothing" and picking up horse-riding. In February, people called her tone-deaf because she tweeted about getting a $13,000 bottle of wine. These situations led her to leave Twitter in March. She claimed the "bullying" she faced was not the reason for her departure, but for her mental health. The decision also came months after she suffered a miscarriage. "I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over," she wrote at the time. "Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones." Teigen eventually came back to Twitter, but that situation laid the foundation for the controversy she finds herself in today. Scroll on for a look at Teigen's bullying controversy and the tweets behind it.

Stodden first talks about the cruel tweets in late March (Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Stodden first brought up the bullying tweets she faced from Teigen after Teigen announced she was leaving Twitter behind in March. "What a shame [Chrissy Teigen] is leaving Twitter ... it's too 'negative' for herrrrrr," Stodden wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. This led to TMZ compiling the tweets Tegein sent to Stodden. In one, Teigen simply wrote to Stodden, "I hate you." In another, Teigen wrote, "My Friday Fantasy: You. Dirt nap. Mmmmmm baby." "Go. To sleep. Forever," Teigen wrote in another post. "What drug makes you do that with your mouth?" Teigen asked in another tweet. "Asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot. Thanks." At the time Teigen tweeted these messages, Stodden was gaining notoriety for marrying Hutchison when they were 16 and he was 51. The couple finalized their divorce in 2020. Stodden is now engaged to Chris Sheng.

Stodden speaks out to the 'Daily Beast' on Teigen's tweets Although the alleged DMs encouraging Courtney to commit suicide have yet to be substantiated, people are now looking through Chrissy's tweet history to see what she's sent publicly. And there are indeed deleted receipts. pic.twitter.com/NpmSgASZBP — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 11, 2021 After Stodden came out as non-binary, they sat for an in-depth interview with the Daily Beast, published on May 10. Stodden said she received direct messages from Teigen that were even crueler than the public tweets. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'" They did not provide screenshots of the direct messages, but screenshots of the public tweets have resurfaced.

Teigen apologizes for the first time And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021 On May 12, Teigen addressed Stodden's allegations and apologized in a series of tweets. After publishing these, Teigen went silent on social media for weeks, only appearing on her husband John Legend's Instagram page once. "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls— in front of the entire world," Teigen wrote in her apology. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll." Teigen said she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed" by her behavior, but her feelings are "nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." At the end of her statement, Teigen said she tried to connect with Stodden privately but still wanted to issue a public statement. Stodden later accepted Teigen's apology but said they never heard from Teigen or Teigen's team.