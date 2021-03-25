Chrissy Teigen Confirms Twitter Exit by Posting on Instagram

✖

Chrissy Teigen shared more details behind her decision to leave Twitter on Wednesday by sharing a statement on her other social media home, Instagram. The Cravings author insisted that trolls were not successful in driving her off the platform, and she just made a personal decision to stop tweeting. She also took a swipe at people who believe the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

Twitter "no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," Teigen wrote Thursday, alongside a screenshot of her now-dormant Twitter account. She then insisted her decision had nothing to do with Twitter, writing that she believes they "do all they can to combat relentless bullying, and honestly, it’s not the bullying." She also noted that they reached out to her team to discuss her future on Twitter.

The "bullying" and trolls she faced on Twitter on a daily basis had nothing to do with her decision to leave, Teigen, 35, wrote. "It’s just me," she continued. "I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

In the end, she included a message to QAnon believers, who have often roped her and her husband John Legend into false conspiracy theories. "And to the Q anon people who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol," she wrote. "I saw Q: Into the Storm and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves."

After 10 years of tweeting, Teigen announced on Wednesday she would no longer be using the platform. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she wrote in a Twitter thread. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

Teigen, who first gained fame as a supermodel, was best known on Twitter for frequently clapping back and being self-deprecating about her own life. However, she recently ran into some criticism for tweets. Last month, she tweeted about "accidentally" buying a $13,000 bottle of wine, which many Twitter users considered out of touch during the coronavirus pandemic. In January, she received backlash for tweets about horseriding, in which she said she picked up the hobby because she had "absolutely nothing." Teigen claimed this was misinterpreted and said she did not really buy a horse.

Teigen was also criticized for how she opened up about suffering a miscarriage last fall. She and Legend were expecting their third child, but she lost the baby in September. While many praised her for openly discussing the situation and shared their condolences, others criticized her for sharing photos from the hospital. "I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," she wrote in October. "These photos are only for the people who need them."