Chrissy Teigen Under Fire for Bullying Claims After Former Reality Star Speaks Out

On March 25, Chrissy Teigen announced that, after years on the platform, she was leaving Twitter for good, citing the overwhelming amount of negativity that she was faced with on the app. "It’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something," she wrote. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not."

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!" she continued. "Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!" However, some pointed out that Teigen had a bit of a mean streak herself, particularly former reality star Courtney Stodden. Stodden's relationship with fame has long been complicated at best, as she gained notoriety when she married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16-years-old.

Stodden and Hutchison have since divorced, but the public derision remains. Stodden was not sad to see Teigen leave Twitter, and she shared a tweet that Teigen sent her way. "What a shame [Chrissy Teigen] is leaving Twitter ... it’s too 'negative' for herrrrrr," she wrote in an Instagram post with the hashtag "bully" alongside a tweet that read "Saying Courtney Stodden’s FB page got shut down for being ‘too sexy’ is like saying the nazi’s (sic) were just meanies. As in, not quite." The tweet was from 2011, when Stodden was still 16-years-old.

TMZ accumulated some of the other tweets that Teigen sent Stodden's way, including "What drug makes you do that with your mouth? Asking for a friend who wants to know how to look like an idiot. Thanks" and "My Friday fantasy: you. Dirt nap. Mmmmmmm baby." Stodden was always tagged in the tweets, so it wasn't a subtweet that could go under the radar. According to Stodden, she has never met Teigen and that the tweets came out of nowhere. The former reality star told TMZ that "she never got the chance to forgive Chrissy ... 'cause she never sought to right her wrongs."