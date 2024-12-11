Influencer Claims to Have Slept With CEO Shooting Suspect

Social media personality Caroline Calloway has sparked controversy with a startling claim about Luigi Mangione, the suspect arrested in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“OMG GUYS I LITERALLY F—ED THE UNITED HEALTHCARE CEO ASSASSIN,” Calloway, 33, posted on X on Dec. 9, the same day authorities apprehended Mangione at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She followed up with another post stating, “Ok technically he was not an assassin when we f—ed. … That I know of. But still!!!!”

Calloway also shared screenshots of text messages containing similar claims on her Instagram Stories, adding the comment, “If you need me, I’ll be lying face down on the floor.” When reached for comment by Page Six, she declined to elaborate.

Social media users quickly expressed skepticism about the claim. “Receipts Caroline we need receipts,” one X user wrote, while another labeled her a “God-tier grifter.”

The posts emerged as Mangione, 26, faces murder charges in New York, along with four additional counts, including one count of forging a document and criminally possessing a firearm, according to CNN. He’s accused of fatally shooting Thompson outside the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and was arrested after a five-day search.

Calloway’s claim follows a pattern of controversial online behavior. On her Hinge dating experiences, she recently told the No Jumper podcast, “I meet them on Hinge, and I think maybe if I go on more than a couple dates with them, they might be able to have enough clues about my life to figure out who I am, but most of them, they don’t ask, and I don’t tell them.”

The influencer first gained notoriety through her Cambridge University posts before facing accusations of failing to deliver on a book deal and selling tickets to mostly non-existent workshops, Page Six notes. She even marketed a questionable homemade beauty product called Snake Oil.

In 2019, her former friend Natalie Beach wrote an explosive essay for The Cut titled “I Was Caroline Calloway,” revealing she had ghostwritten many of Calloway’s popular Instagram captions. The piece also alleged that Calloway had purchased fake followers and failed to deliver on a six-figure book deal for a memoir titled School Girl, returning most of her $100,000 advance in 2017.

Beach addressed Calloway’s tendency for embellishment, writing, “Caroline was caught between who she was and who she believed herself to be, which in the end may have been the most relatable thing about her. This is why, when people ask me if Caroline is a scammer, I try to explain that if she is, her first mark is always herself.”

In October, Calloway stirred up outrage by refusing to evacuate her Sarasota beachfront home despite Hurricane Milton warnings, posting, “If I actually die in this storm, my books are going to go WAY UP in price. Order now.”

Both women published books in 2023. When The New Yorker reviewed both works, Calloway gleefully shared on Instagram: “‘Beach’s book, on the other hand, is almost irritatingly rooted in fact. … Beach’s book is less meandering than Calloway’s, and yet it is also slower and more unsure of itself.’ GOD, MAKE ME THE BIGGER PERSON — JUST NOT YET!!!!!!” According to The Cut, Calloway isn’t alone in attempting to capitalize on the high-profile case, as various social media users have been tagging Mangione in posts to boost their visibility by association.