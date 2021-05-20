Chrissy Teigen's Cookware Line Dropped at 3 Major Retailers Amid Courtney Stodden Twitter Drama

✖

Chrissy Teigen's cookware line has been dropped by three major retailers, amid the Twitter drama that the model and home cook has found herself in. Recently, reality TV star Courtney Stodden went public with bullying accusations against Teigen, some of which have been documented and confirmed. Roughly a decade ago, the mother of two engaged in online bullying against Stodden, making comments such as wishing the then-teenager would take a "dirt nap."

As a result of the resurfaced bullying, The Hill reports that Bloomingdale, Macy's, and Target have all severed ties with Teigen and will not be carrying her "Cravings by Chrissy" cookware line. Additionally, Page Six spoke with an unnamed source close to the situation, who indicated that many of these canceled deals happened just hours before they were set to be initiated. "They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it," the source shared.

Earlier this month, Stodden — who uses they/them pronouns — spoke with the Daily Beast about their life, specifically about being groomed as a teenage bride for their ex-husband Doug Hutchinson. The pair married in 2011 and divorced in 2020. During the conversation, Stodden revealed that they suffered through years of online bullying, and named Tiegen as one of the fiercest and most vocal bullies.

"She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden alleged, speaking of Teigen. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" Stodden added, "There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

Teigen later issued a statement on the allegations, seemingly admitting to bullying Stodden and stating that she reached out privately to apologize. "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly," she tweeted. "These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Stodden refuted Teigen's claims, however, writing on Instagram, "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private." Stodden added, "In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."