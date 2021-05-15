Former 'Teen Mom' Says Chrissy Teigen Needs 'Mental Help' After Deleted Tweets Surface

✖

Farrah Abraham is joining the chorus of criticism against Chrissy Teigen after old tweets and online bullying accusations began to bubble earlier in the week. While Courtney Stodden's targeting was the main focus of reporting once the news broke, but other posts have also resurfaced. According to the former Teen Mom, the messages are "highly disturbing to me."

Abraham was the target of one tweet sent by Teigen and since deleted. In a 2013 post, the former model said, "Farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a w---e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

The message falls into the other similar posts from Teigen in the past, including those from Stodden. For Abraham, speaking exclusively to Fox News, she reflected on Teigen bullying her and others on Twitter. "When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model. [At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that. Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now," Abraham told the outlet. "She does not need to target young women or other people. I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol," Abraham added. "No woman should be treating other women like that."

The politics behind the resurfacing of the tweets can't be denied due to the involvement of conservative provocateur Candace Owens. There is little doubt the political opinions of Teigen and husband John Legend played a part in the past tweets resurfacing.

That said, Teigen did post them and she apologized to Stodden over the past messages aimed at the former reality personality. "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--t in front of the entire world," Teigen wrote in a series of tweets. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior... I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Abraham notes that she wouldn't accept an apology from Teigen or others who have targeted her in the past, naming Wendy Williams and Dr. Phil as examples. "They all are dysfunctional, toxic and should not have TV shows influencing hate in society," she told Fox News.