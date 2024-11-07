Amanda Bynes Shares Update on Health Journey

Amanda Bynes is serious about her weight loss journey. The 38-year-old former Nickelodeon star revealed via her Instagram Stories that she’s shed a few pounds. “Down 6lbs! 154lbs now [shock face emoji],” she captioned the screenshot of her health chart, which also revealed that she had burned “481/320 CAL,” and walked 6.60 miles. Her step count was at 14,895. In a separate Instagram Story, she shared a video of herself walking down the street wearing dark sunglasses and a black beanie, with fans speculating she’d finished a workout.

This is a positive update after the actress and comedian has been dealing with mental health struggles in recent years, with her noting it has impacted her physical appearance, specifically her weight. In March, she shared via Instagram Stories that she’d “gained over 20 lbs” over the span of several months “from being depressed.” She wrote, “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.” She also noted that she weighed “162 lbs” at the time and wanted “to get back to 110 lbs.”

Prior to that, Bynes had undergone blepharoplasty surgery to remove excess skin from her upper eyelids. “So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look,” she admitted in a TikTok video posted last winter. “And I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eye so I don’t have those skin folds anymore.”

In July 2023, Bynes was detained by the LAPD for a mental health evaluation. It happened months after she’d undergone a psychiatric hold. Bynes says she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2014. She’s also admitted to struggling with substances, and embarked on a sobriety journey in 2020.