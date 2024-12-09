Katie Holmes Slams Rumor About Suri’s Alleged Trust Fund From Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes is setting the record straight amid claims her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, set up a million-dollar trust fund for their daughter, Suri Cruise. On Sunday, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, shared a screenshot of a recent Daily Mail report claiming her 18-year old daughter is now a “millionaire” after her trust fund from her estranged father, 62, “kicked in” upon her birthday in April, something Holmes says isn’t true.

“Completely false,” the actress wrote overtop the screenshot, adding, “Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up.” In the caption, she wrote, “Enough.”

Fans were quick to applaud the actress for “standing up” to the rumors, with one person writing, “Katie, people are bored and unsatisfied about their life. I’m so sorry. We love you.” Fellow actress Zoey Deutch commented, “I’m so proud of you for calling them out. I love you to the moon!” However, not everyone was so supportive, with one person writing, “Gosh the hardships you guys face. Hey are you worried if you can pay your rent AND eat this month? No? Yea me either I Wish these were my problems.” Replying to that comment, Holmes said that she doesn’t “disagree” with the criticism, “but in the world today, I don’t want a target on my child’s back. It’s dangerous.”

Holmes and Cruise began dating in 2005 and tied the knot the following year. They welcomed Suri, their only child together, on April 18, 2006. After more than five years of marriage, the former couple split in 2011 and divorced in 2012, with Cruise remaining estranged from Suri’s life. In a 2013 deposition from his defamation lawsuit against publisher Bauer Media, Cruise said he had not seen Suri for at least three months. A source told Page Six last year that the pair remained estranged, stating that the actor allegedly has “no part” in his daughter’s life and hasn’t seen Suri, who went by the name “Suri Noelle” instead of “Suri Cruise” at her high school graduation earlier this year, “in a very long time.”

In the wake of her parents’ split, Suri grew up in New York City with her mother, who chose to keep her daughter out of the spotlight. Opening up about her decision, Holmes told Glamour, what has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”