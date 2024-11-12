Jessica Simpson Divorce Speculation Ramps Up, Lawyers Reportedly Being Sought

Whispers of a potential split between pop star Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson have been growing louder in recent weeks. According to TMZ, two individuals close to Simpson have reportedly reached out to divorce attorneys in Los Angeles over the past two months to discuss her marital situation.

Sources with direct knowledge informed TMZ that a person close to Simpson contacted a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in late March, explaining that the singer was dissatisfied with her marriage and wished to schedule a meeting between the attorney and Simpson. While it remains unclear if this action was taken at Simpson’s request, the message conveyed to the lawyer was reportedly unambiguous. TMZ also noted that, as of now, Simpson has not personally contacted the lawyer.

Additionally, the outlet reported that another individual on Simpson’s team reached out to a second Los Angeles divorce lawyer regarding matters related to divorce. However, no further action has been taken thus far.

The speculation about the couple’s marital troubles intensified following a cryptic Instagram post by Simpson on Monday. She wrote, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearth my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.” While the meaning behind her words remains open to interpretation, many online users began speculating about the state of her marriage.

When approached by TMZ on Monday, Simpson’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, was asked about the fans’ speculation regarding a potential divorce hinted at in Jessica’s recent Instagram post. Ashlee simply responded, “No.” However, it is unclear whether she was denying the truth of the speculation or her knowledge of the situation.

Fans first began to suspect trouble in the couple’s relationship during the summer when they noticed that Simpson had not shared a photo of Johnson on her social media since his 44th birthday in September 2023. In that post, Simpson had expressed her deep affection for Johnson, sharing photos of him with their three children: Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

Further fueling the rumors, Simpson had been spotted without her wedding ring for several months in her social media posts, including a recent mirror selfie in which she donned a pink corset with black lace details.

Simpson and Johnson’s relationship began in 2010. The couple eventually tied the knot in July 2014.

Simpson’s recent appearance at the Los Angeles International Airport without her wedding ring, combined with another ambiguous Instagram post, has led fans to believe there may be truth to the divorce rumors. Many fans expressed their support for Simpson in the comments section of her post, with one writing, “Ooh watch out world! This is gonna be GOOD!!!! We’re here for you, Jess.”

While the majority of fans speculate that divorce is imminent for the couple, one commenter on Simpson’s Instagram post expressed hope for a reconciliation, stating, “Hopefully this is her comeback with her husband and children who need her most. Nothing else matters in the end.” Representatives for Jessica Simpson have not yet responded to requests from TMZ for comment on the divorce speculation.