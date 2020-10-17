Chrissy Teigen Breaks Silence After Tragic Miscarriage

✖

Chrissy Teigen spoke out for the first time after she suffered a miscarriage in late September. She shared a recent tribute her husband, musician John Legend, published on Twitter, alongside a thank you message to her fans and supporters. Teigen and Legend were expecting their third child. Teigen miscarried after she spent a few days in the hospital days before.

"We are quiet but we are okay," Teigen wrote Friday. "Love you all so much." Teigen included a series of screenshots of Legend's Twitter thread from Thursday. His messages began with a clip of his performance of "Never Break" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Legend dedicated the song to Teigen and their children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"This is for Chrissy. I love you and cherish you and our family so much," Legend wrote. "We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling." The "All of Me" singer said he remains "in awe" of Teigen's strength during the "most challenging" moments. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world," Legend wrote. "We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."

At the end of his thread, Legend thanked fans for their support and "words of comfort and empathy." "More than anything, we've heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence," Legend continued. "It's a club no one wants to be a part of, but it's comforting to know we're not alone." Legend noted that Teigen will probably have "more to say" when she is ready to speak out. "But just know we're grateful and we're sending love to all of you and your families."

Legend and Teigen married in 2013. They announced Teigen's pregnancy in the music video for Legend's song "Wild" in August. Just over a month later, Teigen shared a series of photos from the hospital, taken after she was told about her miscarriage. Teigen said they were referring to the baby as Jack. "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience," Teigen wrote at the time. "But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."