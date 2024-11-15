Zach Bryan Learns Fate in 2023 Arrest Amid Brianna LaPaglia Controversy

Zach Bryan will not face charges after being arrested last year for obstruction.

The Craig County, Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office told TMZ on Thursday, Nov. 14, that prosecutors decided in May to defer filing charges against the country singer, 28, for six months. In that time period, Bryan has stayed out of trouble with the law, leading prosecutors to drop the case completely.

The “Heading South” singer was arrested on Sept. 7, 2023, in Oklahoma on an obstruction of investigation charge over his behavior when police pulled his security guard over for speeding. Bryan could be seen in dashcam footage pulling up his truck alongside his guard’s before getting out and arguing with police.

“F–king cops are out of hand, truly,” the country singer could be heard saying as police cuffed him and placed him in the front seat of their cruiser.

Following his arrest, the “Something in the Orange” singer apologized on social media, writing, “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.” He continued, “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

News that Bryan will not face charges from his arrest comes amid the Grammy winner’s drama with ex-girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia. Bryan and LaPaglia met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023 and went public with their relationship that July.

Last month, Bryan announced that he and the Barstool Sports personality had split up, leaving her feeling “blindsided.” LaPaglia would later claim on her BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards that she was offered $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement about her relationship with Bryan, which she said she turned down to share her experience with emotional abuse publicly.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” she told Portnoy and Richard. The podcast host continued, “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him. My brain’s rewired and I’m scared to make him mad and last week, I didn’t want to talk about it ’cause I was scared.”

Opening up about the alleged toxicity in her relationship, LaPaglia claimed she was in a constant cycle of “build you up, beat you down, apologize over and over” with the musician.

“There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I’m crying myself to sleep every night,” said LaPaglia. “Why he’s screaming at me and then you wake up, it’s the apology, it’s the ‘I’m going to be better like I need you in my life,’ but if you’ve been through this — I don’t expect people to understand emotional abuse if you haven’t been through it. I hope you never have to go through it but if you’ve been there you know what I’m talking about.”