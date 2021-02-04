Chrissy Teigen Sucked Into Twitter Controversy After Sharing $13,000 Wine Anecdote
Chrissy Teigen is under fire for a seemingly harmless story she told on Twitter about wine. The model, who's married to Grammy-award winning artist John Legend, jumped on the timeline telling an anecdote about a very expensive $13,000 bottle of wine she and her husband purchased one night, though it wasn't taken very well by Twitter users. Immediately the star was bombarded with comments saying Teigen was "too rich" and "tone deaf."
As many American citizens sit in wait for the next round of stimulus checks, it seems the star's story of exorbitant spending fell on uninterested ears –– but with a combined net worth of $75 million, $13,000 surely seems like a small drop in the bucket for the well-off family. While some on the internet chose to make yet another example of a rich celebrity, there were a few Twitter users who came to Tiegen's defense. "The grown adults whining about Chrissy Teigen's tweets are weird. I'm sorry it's weird. Go bully Ted Cruz. Like...," podcast host Akilah Hughes shared. "After the year she's had? I'm just confused. Like, you don't see how ugly this makes you seem?"
It all started with a seemingly innocent question. The model mom began a conversation with her followers, asking what the most expensive thing they've eaten that they didn't enjoy. It's unknown as to why the question was on her mind, though she probably didn't expect the backlash she received for her own answer.
what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021
prevnext
Teigen revealed the famous couple once spent a whopping $13,000 on a bottle of wine –– "a nice cabernet." Then said, they didn't even finish the bottle.
one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021
prevnext
The response was swift and creative as people posted Parasite memes to further point out the issue of class.
Chrissy Teigen: haha yeah this server tricked me into spending $13k on wine
every server on twitter: pic.twitter.com/irEla4FhWZ— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) February 4, 2021
prevnext
losing $13,000 for Chrissy Teigen was a twitter story instead of a lifelong debt girl we don’t care— bobby wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) February 3, 2021
prevnext
Me: rich people cannot possibly get more tone deaf
Chrissy Teigen: hold my $13,000 bottle of wine— Serena (@kidnapped_jesus) February 3, 2021
prevnext
Honestly I would be fine with Chrissy Teigen tweeting stuff like this if I knew she and everyone in her income bracket were being taxed at 60% or more https://t.co/FYlC9kAxq9— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) February 4, 2021
prevnext
Following the immediate flurry of tweets condemning her expensive wine tastes, Teigen defended her story, telling people that "not everything I say on my Twitter is going to be relatable." She admits she sees the comments being thrown at her, but sarcastically made it known that she's unfazed.
hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021
prev