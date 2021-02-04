Chrissy Teigen Sucked Into Twitter Controversy After Sharing $13,000 Wine Anecdote

Chrissy Teigen is under fire for a seemingly harmless story she told on Twitter about wine. The model, who's married to Grammy-award winning artist John Legend, jumped on the timeline telling an anecdote about a very expensive $13,000 bottle of wine she and her husband purchased one night, though it wasn't taken very well by Twitter users. Immediately the star was bombarded with comments saying Teigen was "too rich" and "tone deaf."

As many American citizens sit in wait for the next round of stimulus checks, it seems the star's story of exorbitant spending fell on uninterested ears –– but with a combined net worth of $75 million, $13,000 surely seems like a small drop in the bucket for the well-off family. While some on the internet chose to make yet another example of a rich celebrity, there were a few Twitter users who came to Tiegen's defense. "The grown adults whining about Chrissy Teigen's tweets are weird. I'm sorry it's weird. Go bully Ted Cruz. Like...," podcast host Akilah Hughes shared. "After the year she's had? I'm just confused. Like, you don't see how ugly this makes you seem?"