Courtney Stodden Reacts to Chrissy Teigen's Apology, Contradicts Model's Claims

Reality television star Courtney Stodden recently gave an interview with The Daily Beast, detailing what life has been like for them since shooting to infamy after marrying actor Doug Hutchison when they were just 16 years old. Stodden, who recently came out as non-binary, explained all of the hate that they received online, most notably from model Chrissy Teigen. "She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. Teigen seemed to confirm this information, issuing a public apology on Twitter after receiving backlash online for her past behavior.

"I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she wrote on Twitter. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize," Teigen continued. "I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am." After Teigen said her piece online, Stodden took to Instagram to refute the model's claims of a private apology.

I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," Stodden wrote on Instagram. "In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

Teigen wasn't the only celebrity that Stodden called out as a bully in the interview. They revealed that both Hole singer Courtney Love and The View co-host Joy Behar had made hateful comments about them as well. "Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore,'" Stodden explained.

"People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in," they continued. "There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.