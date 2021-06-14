Chrissy Teigen Breaks Her Silence Following Courtney Stodden Bullying Allegations

✖

Chrissy Teigen has addressed her own cancellation in a new long-form post — and not on Twitter this time. Teigen published an essay simply titled "Hi again" on her Medium blog on Monday, June 14. In it, she addressed her own old tweets that have resurfaced over the last few months and offered many apologies to her followers and admirers.

Teigen has been living out a prolonged fall from grace on social media, where her status as the "queen of Twitter" has slowly come back to bite her. The model was faced with the harsh reality of her own past tweets directed at model Courtney Stodden starting in March of 2021. Teigen does not name Stodden specifically in her new essay, but instead goes more general, saying that she has many more people to apologize to. Apparently, she wants to put out a general apology to her whole audience as well.

"As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced," Teigen wrote. "I'm truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?" Teigen went on to say that she is "in the process of privately reaching out to the people I've insulted... I understand that they may not want to speak to me... But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs."

Teigen is unequivocal in denouncing her own past posts, writing: "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets," and "I was a trill, full stop. And I am sorry." She offered some explanation for the poorly-aged posts, though unlike other dissections of the situation, she focused on herself, not the cultural shift that has played out on Twitter over the last decade.

"I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted," she wrote. "If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

The closest Teigen came to defending herself was to write: "I wasn't mean in my everyday life. More More than once, someone would come up to me and say, 'You're so much nicer in person.' Why was that not a huge red flag? But I took it in and tossed it aside."

Teigen also highlighted her own growth over the years. "The truth is," she wrote, "I'm no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY."

Still, Teigen spared some sentences to say that she does not think social media in general is a negative space for negative activities. She mentioned what the connections she has made on twitter "meant" to her, and hinted that she is not done with life online yet. "I have so much love to give if you are open and willing to accept it," she wrote.

"I won't ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change," Teigen concluded.