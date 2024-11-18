Zach Bryan’s Ex-Girlfriend Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Cozies up to New Man

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is moving on less than a month after her split from Zach Bryan. The Barstool Sports personality, 25, posted a video with a mystery man on TikTok on Sunday, Nov. 17, defending herself from accusations in the comments that she was moving on too “fast.”

LaPaglia’s video shows her sitting with some “pals,” including a man who is wrapping his arms around her, on a bench in New York City. “Sometimes all you need is a nyc sunrise and some good pals,” the PlanBri Uncut podcast host captioned the video, which did not tag or identify the man she had cuddled up to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a TikTok posted prior to her night out on Nov. 16, LaPaglia can be seen wearing the same outfit as she teased, “I’m hanging out with one of the Australian boys, but just for fun.” The internet personality added, “We’re just going to have a fun day, it’s nothing crazy. So if you see me and an Australian boy walking around, ignore me, okay? Ignore. …I’m never going to see him again, so it’s like whatever.”

While LaPaglia didn’t identify her mystery man as anything more than a “pal” in the caption of her video, she clapped back at commenters who thought she had moved on from her ex too quickly. “That was fast,” one TikTok user wrote, to which LaPaglia responded, “Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah.”

LaPaglia and Bryan went public with their romance in July 2023 after meeting at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023. Last month, Bryan announced on Instagram that they had split, a move LaPaglia claimed left her “blindsided.”

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The BFFs host later claimed on her podcast that she was offered $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement about her relationship with the “Heading South” singer, which she said she turned down to share her experience publicly. LaPaglia claimed she was in a constant cycle of “build you up, beat you down, apologize over and over” with the musician before their split.

“There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I’m crying myself to sleep every night,” she said. “Why he’s screaming at me and then you wake up, it’s the apology, it’s the ‘I’m going to be better like I need you in my life,’ but if you’ve been through this — I don’t expect people to understand emotional abuse if you haven’t been through it. I hope you never have to go through it but if you’ve been there you know what I’m talking about.”