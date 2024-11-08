Brianna Chickenfry Accuses Ex Zach Bryan of Abuse

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has accused ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan of emotional abuse. LaPaglia, 25, made allegations against the country star, 29, on Thursday, Nov. 7, speaking out about their relationship after Bryan announced the breakup on Oct. 22.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” LaPaglia said on the BFFs Podcast she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him. My brain’s rewired and I’m scared to make him mad and last week, I didn’t want to talk about it ’cause I was scared.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

LaPaglia claimed that her relationship with Bryan was a cycle of “build you up, beat you down, apologize over and over.” She continued, “There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I’m crying myself to sleep every night. Why he’s screaming at me.”

“And then you wake up, it’s the apology, it’s the ‘I’m going to be better like I need you in my life,’” LaPaglia said, adding that she didn’t expect people to understand emotional abuse if they hadn’t previously experienced it. “I hope you never have to go through it but if you’ve been there you know what I’m talking about,” she said.

LaPaglia also claimed that Bryan had made some women he had previously dated sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to keep them from talking about their time together. The Barstool Sports personality alleged that Bryan offered her $12 million and a New York apartment to “not talk about the relationship.”

“It came down to the point of I’m not the people before, and I was someone before you, and you made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away,” said LaPaglia.

She continued in a direct address to Bryan, “You get to go skip off and sing your little f-king songs on stage like you’re a good dude. You get to treat people around you like s-t. Sorry, I’m not them. I don’t want your money; I don’t want in two years to buy a f-king house and think, ‘Oh, this is the money from the dude that literally f-king destroyed me and broke me for a year.’”

YouTube/Plan Bri Uncut

LaPaglia said she wasn’t sharing this all as “a drama thing” or to “expose” Bryan, but to help other people who go through a similar experience and “don’t have a support system that I luckily had going through this.” She continued, “I’m not signing away my experiences and what I went through to protect someone that hurt me and I’m a lot stronger than a weak man, f-k you and f-k your money.” Bryan has yet to address LaPaglia’s claims.

Bryan and LaPaglia first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023 and went public with their relationship in July 2023. On Oct. 22, Bryan confirmed their split on Instagram.

“Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too,” concluding, “With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.