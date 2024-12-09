Jay-Z Denies Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl in 2000 With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jay-Z has been accused in a new civil lawsuit of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs. The federal lawsuit was originally filed in October and listed Combs as a defendant but was refiled on Sunday, Dec. 8, to include the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, real name Shawn Carter.

In the lawsuit, obtained by NBC News, the anonymous accuser, identified as “Jane Doe,” claims she was assaulted after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. There, she says both Combs and Carter raped her after she was drugged via a drink.

Sunday, Carter took to Roc Nation’s X (formerly Twitter) account to call the lawsuit “a blackmail attempt,” denying the allegations against him and coming after Jane Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” the rapper wrote as part of his lengthy response.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he continued. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Carter added. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain.”

“Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable,” said the star, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, both 7, with wife Beyoncé. “I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Buzbee has since responded on his personal Instagram account, saying he wouldn’t be “bullied or intimidated,” without naming any specific names. “People will see through this effort to discredit me and my clients and the truth will be revealed,” Buzbee wrote. “I also won’t allow anyone to scare my clients into silence. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and I am quite certain the sun is coming.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.