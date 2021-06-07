Chrissy Teigen Dropped by Brand Founded With Kris Jenner Amid Bullying Controversy

✖

Chrissy Teigen has reportedly taken another professional hit in the wake of her bullying controversy. The Cravings author was reportedly "cut" from marketing for Safely, a new brand of cleaning products she co-founded with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner. Teigen's popularity has taken a hit after Courtney Stodden revealed that Teigen bullied them in the early 2010s after Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison.

Teigen and Jenner announced Safely in March. with the two celebrities as founders and spokespeople. The products debuted in May and sales have reportedly "tanked" since Teigen's scandal. Teigen has also been missing from marketing material. "Kris Jenner has been in crisis mode for weeks with Chrissy’s scandal," a source told The Sun over the weekend. “She likes Chrissy but she’s a numbers girl first and their sales tanked after all of Chrissy’s tweets came out."

The source called the scandal the "worst-case scenario" for the brand, which launched days before Stodden's interview with The Daily Beast was published. Now, the company is forced to "completely change" its marketing strategy, the source said. The original plan was to heavily feature Jenner and Teigen's family in the marketing. "They know they can’t show Chrissy anymore but her with her kids was originally the whole appeal of the brand," The Sun's source said. "It's been a very pricey mistake."

While Teigen will no longer be a spokesperson for the brand, she isn't completely out of the company. "It’s tricky since she was part of creating the company, she's not just a spokesperson," the source said. Teigen and Safely have not commented on the report, but she has not been seen in an advertisement for the brand since May 9. However, the company posted a photo with Jenner on Instagram Saturday. Comments have also been turned off on its posts.

In early May Stodden told The Daily Beast that she received cruel messages from Teigen in 2011, after they married Hutchison when they were 16. In some of the messages, Teigen appeared to encourage suicide. Teigen later apologized, claiming she reached out to Stodden to apologize privately. Stodden accepted the apology, but they said Teigen never reached out and noted that Teigen blocked them on Twitter.

Since the scandal began, Teigen has not used her own social media pages. She only resurfaced on Instagram this weekend when her husband John Legend shared a photo from their daughter's dance recital. Teigen's Cravings cookware line has been dropped by retailers. She also withdrew from narrating an upcoming episode of Netflix's Never Have I Ever sitcom.