Chrissy Teigen Breaks Silence on Courtney Stodden's Harassment Allegations

Chrissy Teigen has broken her silence on Courtney Stodden's allegations that the supermodel bullied and harassment them in the past. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden — who recently announced they are non-binary — claimed that Teigen had sent them cruel tweets and DMs. "She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said.

Now, Teigen seems to have confirmed the allegations, taking to Twitter to issue an apology to both Stodden, and her own fans, for her past words. "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world," Teigen began. "I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll." She went on to say that she is "ashamed and completely embarrassed" at her own behavior, but added that her own feelings are "nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

The Bring the Funny judge went on to write, "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!" Teigen later ended her statement by saying that she had worked to reach out to Stodden to apologize but wanted to also make her remorse known publicly. She also vowed to "work on being better" than she has been in the past.

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Notably, Teigen was not the only Hollywood personality that Stodden spoke about when revealing their past celebrity bullies. They stated that both Hole singer Courtney Love and The View co-host also called out Joy Behar had made disparaging comments about them as well. "Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore,'" Stodden shared.

"People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in," they continued. "There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

