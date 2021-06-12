Chrissy Teigen Targeted Again by 'Teen Mom' Alum Over Bullying Apology

✖

Farrah Abraham still wants an apology from Chrissy Teigen, who apologized to Courtney Stodden for cruel bullying tweets the Cravings author published in 2011. The former Teen Mom OG star said she was also the target of bullying tweets from Teigen and has told Fox News and OK! Magazine she hasn't received an apology. After apologizing to Stodden on May 12, Teigen has been silent on social media, aside from an appearance on husband John Legend's Instagram page on June 5.

After Stodden spoke out about her own experience with Teigen's cruel tweets, conservative commentator Candace Owens pulled up more negative comments Teigen shared about other celebrities. Ownes found a 2013 tweet in which Teigen wrote, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news, you're a w— and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry." At the time Teigen wrote the tweet, Abraham was claiming she was pregnant with adult film star James Deen's baby, a publicity stunt that led to her getting a spot on the show The Test. Abraham later found out she was not pregnant after all.

"Right now, [Teigen is] just highly disturbing to me," Abraham, 30, told Fox News on May 14. "She does not need to target young women or other people. I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol," Abraham later said. "No woman should be treating other women like that."

Since Abraham still has not heard from Teigen, the former MTV star has continued speaking out. In a June 3 interview with Fox News, she called Teigen an "unfit person in society." Abraham added that it was "really just a pathetic statement after someone has gone to therapy publicly for sex-shaming, working through my own depression, bereavement, and vulnerabilities at that time... I don't even say the words she says."

On Sunday, OK! Magazine published a new interview with Abraham, in which she noted she "ever got an apology, not even when it was mentioned in the press." Abraham noted that Stodden "luckily" got an apology, but was blocked by Teigen on social media. Abraham claimed Teigen came back "hating in a worse way" after Teigen took a brief break from social media for her mental health.

"It’s kind of like you’re victimized by her," Abraham told OK! Magazine. "She doesn't stop, and she doesn't really apologize, and she silences her victims. I despise people who treat people like prey. We’re not prey, we don’t need to be hunted. I’m a real person, who works really hard, who has real talent, who is essential." Abraham is best known for her time on Teen Mom OG, which she left back in 2018. She also starred in the 2018-2019 season of Ex on the Beach.