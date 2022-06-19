Bruce Willis' Daughters Share Father's Day Tributes in Wake of Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughters found fun and imaginative ways to pay tribute to their dad on Father's Day Sunday. Tallulah, 28, shared a mix of recent and throwback photos with the Die Hard star, calling him her "coolest friend." Rumer, 33, called it a "privilege" to be Willis' daughter, while Scout, 30, shared a hilarious photo of herself licking Willis' head. This is the Willis family's first Father's Day since revealing the actor was diagnosed with aphasia.

Tallulah's post included a newer photo of herself sitting on Willis' lap and an old picture of herself peeking out of Willis' shirt as a toddler. "You showed me how to love people from a smile, that strength resides in the self-possessed goofball, taught me this neat way to make your arms grow and lengthen to hold as many people as possible close and cozy," Tallulah wrote. "You are by far my coolest friend." Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, approved her post by adding two heart emojis.

Rumer shared a trio of old photos taken during her toddler days with her dad. "Daddio, what a privilege it is every day to be your daughter. I love you so much," Rumer wrote. "You are the coolest cat in town."

Scout shared Tallulah's post on her Instagram Story, as well as a funny meme with stills from The Sixth Sense. Her last Father's Day post was a picture of herself licking Willis' head. This could be a reference to a sweet photo Rumer posted in April, showing Willis kissing her on the forehead when she was a toddler.

Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer are Willis' three daughters with Demi Moore. He also shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Emma, who celebrated her birthday Saturday. Emma has not posted about Father's Day, but she did share a fun throwback video of Willis performing "Under the Boardwalk" with The Temptations last week.

"You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything," Emma wrote. "And I have so much respect, love, and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart."

Moore, Emma, and Willis' daughters announced on March 30 that Willis will step away from acting after he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, "which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," his family added. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up,' and together we plan to do just that."