Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers Files for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Denise Richards is calling it quits with her longtime husband Aaron Phypers.

The husband of the famous actress, model, and reality star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce on July 4, according to a TMZ report.

Richards and Phypers were married for six years. They share no minor children.

The court documents say that Phypers is seeking spousal support from Richards, as he has no income while she makes over a quarter of a million dollars a month from OnlyFans, her TV appearances, and brand deals.

It’s the second divorce for Richards, who was previously married to Charlie Sheen.

She began her career as a model for cosmetics, before appearing on the cover of Teen magazine. After that, she appeared in several B-movies like Tammy and the T-Rex before guest starring in big series like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Seinfeld.

Her first starring role in a major motion picture was in Paul Verhoeven’s classic 1997 sci-fi satire Starship Troopers. Shortly after that, she played the much-maligned role of nuclear physicist Christmas Jones in James Bond’s 1999 adventure The World Is Not Enough, where she pretty much only has that name so Bond can spout off the one-liner “I thought Christmas only comes once a year.”

Regardless of the character’s unpopularity, it jumpstarted her career, and Richards went on to star in plenty more well-known films like Drop Dead Gorgeous and Love Actually.

In 2008, she debuted her E! reality show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, starring her and her two daughters. Later on, she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as probably the most famous person to ever join the main cast of the series. Richards was a fan favorite on RHOBH, where her appearances revealed she was not as vapid or annoying as tabloids made her out to be.

After her success on Real Housewives, she currently stars in another solo reality series titled Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, and has also joined OnlyFans in support of her daughter Sami—a popular creator on the site who drew criticism for starting an account.