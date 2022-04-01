Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Speaks out Following Actor’s Aphasia, Retirement News

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is speaking out after Willis’ family announced that he will be taking a step back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Emma took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and shared a message of thanks to those who have reached out in support of Willis and his family. “Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.

The message came a day after Emma, Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters – Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn Willis – shared a joint statement about the 67-year-old’s recent diagnosis. “As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement read. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The family added, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.” Willis and Emma have been married since 2009 and share daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7. They enjoy an amicable relationship with Willis’ ex-wife Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000 and with whom he shares daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

What Is Aphasia

Aphasia is defined by the Mayo Clinic as a “condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.” It often develops after a stroke or head injury, but can gradually occur from a brain tumor or another disease that can cause degenerative damage. “Once the cause has been addressed, the main treatment for aphasia is speech and language therapy,” the Mayo Clinic notes.

Many of Willis’ fans and famous friends alike have rallied around Willis and his family. Haley Joel Osment, who when he was 10 years old starred in The Sixth Sense with Willis, paid tribute to him in a touching Instagram post, calling him “a true legend.” Anthony Hopkins wrote, “Working with you was a special time in my life. My love and prayers are with you and your family.” Die Hard producer Larry Gordon told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m very saddened by this news. Bruce is a good friend and was fantastic to work with on Die Hard 1 and 2. They couldn’t be harder films for an actor to make and survive. He is the consummate pro and a gutsy guy.”

Willis has made dozens of direct-to-video movies in recent years, with many still to be released. In 2022 alone, he has already appeared in American Siege, Gasoline Alley, and A Day To Die. Fortress: Sniper’s Eye, Vendetta, Die Like Lovers, The Wrong Place, and Corrective Measures are expected to be released this year.