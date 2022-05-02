Bruce Willis Reportedly Sold Millions in Property in Preparation for Health Decline

✖

Bruce Willis has reportedly worked hard to prepare for his health issues for a long time it seems. According to Page Six, his goals eclipsed taking as much acting work as possible, with the action star selling close to $65 million worth of properties in the years before his diagnosis announcement.

According to Page Six, Willis' decision has been in the works for a while, and all lends itself to the life he'll be leading as his condition worsens. "Bruce has been preparing for this moment for a long time. He knew there would be a time, as his health declined, when his earning power wouldn't be as great as it once was," a source told Page Six. "Plus he knew that he wouldn't eventually need multiple estates and apartments to travel between, and that he would instead need to live in a safe environment surrounded by his family."

The source finishes by pointing out that Willis' downsizing and simplification of life has been his main goal for years at this point. In December 2019, Willis and his wife Emma Heming sold their Westchester, NY estate for roughly $7.6 million, $5 million below the original asking price and far below the couple initially paid.

"The only reason we are giving it up is because we are so far from our California family, which is why we have decided to return to the West Coast and make our home there," Willis said at the time, before putting down $9.8 million on a Brentwood mansion, according to Page Six.

Willis also sold a Central Park West duplex, six bedrooms at 6,000 square feet, netting $17.75 million for the sale and picking up a smaller apartment in the city. The former action star also sold his Sun Valley, Idaho mountain home for $5.5 million, far below the original $15 million asking price. He also sold his Turks and Caicos compound in 2019 for $27 million. It was originally listed for $33 million.

Even a glance at the sales paints a picture of someone who is making a significant shift in their life. Given the circumstances shared by Willis' family, the pieces really fit together. While it might be an emotional topic for some, or just a sad realization for fans, the planning and forethought shows the actor is at least in good hands in the future.