Tour Bruce Willis' Lavish Homes in California, New York and Turks and Caicos

Bruce Willis is retiring – not just from acting but apparently from real estate as well. The actor has a collection of lavish homes around the world, and several of them are now for sale. Thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can tour them for ourselves. Willis has sold a few properties in the last few years and is working on selling more. This is a part of his ongoing effort to secure his retirement. Willis is dealing with a few health issues, and at 67 years old he is ready to settle down at last. He has a lot of places to choose from, but apparently he will not be living out his golden years in Turks and Caicos or New York. At least one of his homes in southern California is up for sale as well. Willis' homes were acquired over the years as he invested huge paychecks from his blockbuster movies. Some were intended to be homes for his children and wives, while others may have been prospective purchases or vacation getaways. Either way, they're all fun to look over. Here's a tour of Willis' homes for sale right now.

Westchester, New York (Photo: Douglas Elliman) First up, Willis' former home in Westchester, New York, not far outside of New York City. The actor reportedly had this place on standby for the times he was working on the east coast, but it was one of the first properties he sold in preparation for retirement. There's no word on when it sold or what it cost. prevnext

Idaho Ski House (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) Willis and his wife Emma Hemming also sold off this lavish wintry getaway in Idaho for retirement. The couple had places all over the U.S. and some around the hemisphere, but they now plan on traveling less and spending time close to family. prevnext

Beverly Hills (Photo: Hilton & Hyland) Willis also sold this hacienda-style house in Beverly Hills, California – close enough for a successful actor like him to commute to Hollywood. It's not clear where Willis will be settling permanently, but he no longer feels he needs to properties in southern California. prevnext

Turks and Caicos (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) Finally, Willis and Hemming sold off this unbelievable estate on Turks and Caicos – a small archipelago north of the Dominican Republic that is very popular among wealthy Americans. For this one, we have a full tour. prevnext

Aerial Shots (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) As you can see from above, Willis' home includes guest houses and sprawling land with both lawns and lush greenery. Most importantly, it provides private access to an incredible private beach. Willis reportedly purchased this 8-acre tract of land in 2000 and had all three houses built at once. It includes 35,000 square feet of total living space comprised of 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. prevnext

Living Room (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) Willis' tropical home features wide open spaces and breezy design wherever possible. The main house's living room can be opened almost entirely on one side when desired. prevnext

Dining Rooms (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) Above is the dining room in one of the guesthouses – designed with the intention of hosting large gatherings with friends and families and prolonged stays. As you can see below, the main house's dining room is not much different. prevnext

Pool (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) There are a total of 4 swimming pools on the property, so guests are never far from a nice swim. The climate allows for almost everything to be close to the water with a view of the ocean. prevnext

Bunks (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) Willis was a relatively new father in 2000, so it makes sense that he set up the guest houses with ample space for his children, his family's children and their friends to stay over in style. prevnext

Kitchen (Photo: Sotheby's International Realty) This is the kitchen in the main residence of Willis' tropical home. In the tropical heat, the tile and windows are likely essential to keep a chef from overheating. prevnext