Haley Joel Osment Sends Message to Bruce Willis Following ‘Sixth Sense’ Co-Star’s Aphasia Diagnosis

Haley Joel Osment is sending love to a “true legend” and his Sixth Sense co-star Bruce Willis after the 67-year-old actor’s family shared this week that he would be stepping back from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. Osment, 33, took to Instagram to share his message of thanks and support to one of his longtime heroes.

“It’s been difficult to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to-first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person,” the Tusk actor wrote. “He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come.” Osment continued that he “just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them.”

On March 30, the Die Hard actor’s family shared that he would no longer be acting, as his cognitive abilities have been affected by his recent aphasia diagnosis. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” his family wrote. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Willis has been celebrated by many of his Hollywood peers in the days since his diagnosis was made public, including Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan. Willis’ former colleague tweeted, “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid.”