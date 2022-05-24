Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Rare Video of Him After Aphasia Diagnosis

✖

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a rare video of the Die Hard actor on Instagram Monday, almost two months after his family announced his aphasia diagnosis. Willis, 67, was diagnosed with the condition earlier this year, forcing him to retire from acting. Emma and Willis are parents to two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

In Emma's new video, Willis is seen playing basketball with friends in his backyard. "I see you, BeeDub," Emma, 43, wrote. This was her first post featuring her husband in a few weeks. On May 4, she shared an old video clip of Evelyn on Willis' shoulders to make her 8th birthday.

(Photo: Emma Heming Willis/@emmahemingwillis)

Willis' family announced the actor's plans to step away from making movies on March 30. They said he was "recently" diagnosed with aphasia, "which is impacting his cognitive abilities." It has been a "really challenging time" for the family, and they thanked fans for their support. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement read. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up,' and together we plan to do just that." Emma, Evelyn, Mabel, Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters with Moore, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, all signed the statement.

In a new interview with The Bump, Emma spoke about the challenges of finding time to take care of herself while putting her family first. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family," Emma said on May 19. "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."

Evelyn and Mabel "bring so much love, laughter, and life" into their home, Emma told The Bump. "For us as a family, it's always been about making memories. I'm not even sure we have rituals or traditions," the CocoBaba skincare brand founder said. "We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don't take that for granted."

Cybill Shepard, another important person in Willis' life, recently told Extra she "will always love" Willis. The two starred in the 1980s comedy Moonlighting, which helped turn Willis into a household name. Willis and Shepard had unbeatable chemistry on the show. "I just have to say one thing about Bruce," she said at the Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles on March 20. "No one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room."