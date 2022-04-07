Bruce Willis and His Family Reportedly Share Response for Fans Amid Aphasia Diagnosis

✖

Bruce Willis' family is reportedly "honored" by the public outpouring of support for the Die Hard actor. Last week, Willis' family said he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore knew about his condition for "some time" before sharing the news with his fans.

Willis, 67, and his family are "deeply touched at the sheer outpouring of love and support they've received ever since they shared the news," an insider told Us Weekly. The insider added that those in Willis' inner circle knew of his aphasia diagnosis "for some time." The public announcement was "about breaking the news to the wider community after it became clear that Bruce needed to step back from his career." Heming Willis, Moore, and Willis' daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, signed the statement.

The insider said the family got a "sense of relief" after sharing the news with the public. The Armageddon star feels like he "got that monkey off his back" and can "proceed with a practical and stress-free routine moving forward." Meanwhile, another source told PEOPLE Heming Willis is "especially grateful for the daughters she shares with Bruce." His family is "focused on all the happy moments they are able to share," the source said.

Willis' family shared the news of his aphasia diagnosis on March 30. His family said that the condition is "impacting his cognitive abilities," forcing him to step away from acting. "This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support," the statement read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

Since then, members of Willis' family have thanked fans for their support. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," Heming Willis wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Aphasia affects the ability to communicate, according to the Mayo Clinic, and it can affect speech, writing, and understanding of language. "Once the cause has been addressed, the main treatment for aphasia is speech and language therapy," the Mayo Clinic notes. "The person with aphasia relearns and practices language skills and learns to use other ways to communicate. Family members often participate in the process, helping the person communicate."