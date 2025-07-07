‘Love Island’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

Shaughna Phillips is about to be a mom of two!

The Love Island star revealed late last month that she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Billy Webb, who is currently serving a nine-year sentence for Class A drug offenses.

Phillips shared the exciting news in a Sunday, June 22 Instagram video that showed two positive pregnancy test and her daughter Lucia wearing a sweet T-shirt with ‘Big Sis’ written on the front. As little Lucia turned around, the back of the shirt read, “’In my big sister era.”

Phillips’ pregnancy comes amid a difficult time for her family. Just months after she and Webb welcomed their first child together in April 2023, daughter Lucia, Webb was arrested and later sentenced to nine years in prison after he confessed conspiracy to supply 4.5kg of cocaine worth at least £360,000. Although Webb has been housed in a Category D prison, he has been allowed home visits for a few days each month, with Phillips revealing that she became pregnant during one of those visits.

“It was the first time that my ovulation window coincided with Billy being home. I was like, ‘You know what? Why not? Let’s just see.’ And literally, the next day, I said to Billy, ‘I think I’m pregnant,’” she told the Mirror. “I found out very, very early on. “I was doing maybe five tests a day. I’m not even exaggerating.”

While Phillips, who first met Webb in April 2019 and rekindled romance with him after her appearance on Season 6 of the hit ITV2 show, has had to raise little Lucia as a single parent amid Webb’s imprisonment, she has hope that things will be different with baby No. 2. According to the reality TV star, her boyfriend may be granted early release, meaning that he may even be home for their child’s birth.

“I know the date that he’s due to be home, but I’m not saying it just because anything could happen,” she said. “But hopefully he will be fully home before my baby is due.”

Phillips added that she is looking forward to “having someone there” during the birth, and that Webb is excited to experience the early days of parenthood, as he “didn’t get that newborn experience [with Lucia] and I think that’s what he wanted.”