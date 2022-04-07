Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares 'Off the Grid' Photo of Them Following Aphasia, Retirement News

✖

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis are enjoying life "off the grid" amid the actor's recent retirement from acting. Just days after Willis announced he would be "stepping away" from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that is impacting his cognitive abilities, his wife took to social media to reveal how they are spending their time.

In a Wednesday, April 6-dated Instagram post, Emma revealed that she and her husband are spending some time "off the grid." Sharing two photos of herself and Willis decked out in casual outdoor clothing, with Willis leaning back against a fallen log that his wife was perched on, Emma shared in the caption, "Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat." The images, snapped by the couple's daughter Mabel Ray Willis, sparked a flurry of replies, with one person commenting, "prayers of healing health for you Bruce and the family." Another fan wrote, "Holding you and your family close to my heart and hoping the road ahead has enough joy to offset the pain."

Willis and Emma have been married since 2009. Together they share two daughters together, Mabel Ray, born in April 2012 and Evelyn Penn in May 2014. Willis is also dad to Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis, whom he shared with ex-wife Demi Moore. In a message on March 30, the actor's family announced Willis would be "stepping away" from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia. Willis' family wrote that "as a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support."

Amid the announcement, a number of other Hollywood stars, including those who have worked closely with Willis in the past, rallied their support around the actor. Haley Joel Osment, who at the age of 10 starred opposite Willis in The Sixth Sense, called the actor "a true legend" in an Instagram tribute. Anthony Hopkins wrote, "Working with you was a special time in my life. My love and prayers are with you and your family."

Willis' film and television career began in the 1980s. His breakthrough role in the series Moonlighting earned him an Emmy and established him as a comedy star. After starring in 1988's Die Hard, Willis' career took a dramatic turn, and he went on to star in several Die Hard sequels. The actor's other film credits include Sin City, Pulp Fiction, Tears of the Sun, and The Fifth Element. In recent years, Willis has made dozens of direct-to-video movies, with many still to be released.