Bruce Willis’ Daughter Overwhelmed by Emotional Response to Father’s Aphasia Diagnosis and Retirement

Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout Willis was overwhelmed by the response to his retirement. On Wednesday, Willis’s family announced he was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Scout, 30, said she could never have “anticipated the depth and breadth of the love” her family received after sharing the news.

“Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn’t know how it would be received; there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world,” Scout wrote on Instagram Thursday. “I’d hoped for some love and compassion; I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday.”

“It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way [that] brings tears as I write this,” Scout continued. “I am so grateful for your love; I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday, I love, and I appreciate you with all my heart; it’s gonna take me a whole to respond to your messages!”

Scout’s emotional statement comes after Willis’ family published a statement on his daughter Rumer’s Instagram page. Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia which is “impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement read. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” they wrote. The statement was signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters Rumer, Tallulah, Scout, Mabel, and Evelyn.

After Willis’ family published its statement, The Los Angeles Times reported there were concerns about Willis’ health among the filmmakers who worked with him in recent years. Many of his latest movies have been low-budget direct-to-video films where he is seen for only a few minutes but often paid $2 million for two days of work. Willis often had his lines fed to him by an actor who traveled with him and body doubles were used for action scenes.

Out of Death director, Mike Burns was recalled being asked to cut Willis’ lines down to a bare minimum. On the first day of working with Willis, Burns said he could see “firsthand” why he was asked to do so. Burns was allowed to direct another Willis film last year, and he was told Willis was doing better. Burns thought Willis’ health was declining and refused to make another Willis movie. “I am relieved that he is taking time off,” Burns told the LA Times. Willis’ representative did not comment on the report.