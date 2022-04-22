Rumer Willis Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of Dad Bruce Kissing Her on the Forehead

✖

Rumer Willis recently shared a sweet throwback photo of her dad, Bruce, showing the loving "papa" kissing his daughter on her forehead. In the image, a young Rumer is nestled in her father's arms as he gives her a sweet peck. The pair also appear to be wearing matching shirts, with Bruce sporting a red hat as well. In the caption, Rumer simply wrote the word "papa."

Many of Rumer's followers have commented on the heartfelt post, with one person offering, "Sending so much love to your family! Bruce is bomb and a freaking legend!" Another user added, "Absolutely adorable! Constantly sending out prayers to the All-Father for Bruno! That man is such a big part of my childhood! Obviously Not as Big as Yours! But definitely a big part!" A third fan wrote, "Thank you Rumer for sharing these photos!! So precious, so sweet and unconditional love! Peace."

The new post comes weeks after the Willis family announced that Bruce has retired from acting due to a health condition. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a statement from the family. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The statement continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others. Many people have aphasia as a result of stroke. Both men and women are affected equally, and most people with aphasia are in middle to old age." The organization adds, "There are many types of aphasia. These are usually diagnosed based on which area of the language-dominant side of the brain is affected and the extent of the damage."