Bruce Willis ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting Following Health Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that is impacting his cognitive abilities, his family said Wednesday. They are going through a “really challenging time,” his family said in a statement his daughter Rumer Willis published. The statement was signed by his entire family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, his wife Emma Heming, and his daughters Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Willis’ family wrote. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support.”

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the statement continued. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis’ film and television career began in the 1980s, and his breakthrough role came in the series Moonlighting, which earned him an Emmy and established him as a comedy star. However, his career took a dramatic turn after he starred in Die Hard (1988). The movie made him a superstar, and he played John McClane in several Die Hard sequels. Some of Willis’ other movies include The Sixth Sense, Sin City, Pulp Fiction, Tears of the Sun, and The Fifth Element.

Willis, 67, has made dozens of direct-to-video movies in recent years, with many still to be released. In 2022 alone, he has already appeared in American Siege, Gasoline Alley, and A Day To Die. Fortress: Sniper’s Eye, Vendetta, Die Like Lovers, The Wrong Place, and Corrective Measures are expected to be released this year.

Although Willis and Moore divorced in 2000, the two have remained close friends as they raised their daughters. Moore even marked Willis’ birthday with a touching Instagram post earlier this month. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family,” she wrote.

Aphasia is a condition that affects a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language, according to the Mayo Clinic. It often develops after a stroke or head injury, but can gradually occur from a brain tumor or another disease that can cause degenerative damage. “Once the cause has been addressed, the main treatment for aphasia is speech and language therapy,” the Mayo Clinic notes. “The person with aphasia relearns and practices language skills and learns to use other ways to communicate. Family members often participate in the process, helping the person communicate.”