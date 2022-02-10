Bob Saget’s Family Speaks out After Authorities Determine His Cause of Death

The family of Full House star Bob Saget released a statement on Wednesday confirming the comedian’s cause of death. Due to the love and support the Saget family has received from fans, they decided to announce publicly what they learned from the authorities themselves. Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. He was 65.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the statement to Variety reads. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

His family continued, “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget was discovered in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, hours after performing near Jacksonville, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said responding officers found him around 4 p.m. on Jan. 9. At the time, authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.

Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House, and he later reprised the role in the Netflix sequel series Fuller House. The comedian was also a fixture on Sunday nights throughout the 1990s as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Saget is survived by his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters – Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara – whom he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

Just last week, Lara shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and her sisters playing with Saget as children. “It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid,” she wrote. “That I love you is all that matters. And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is. To live a life without regret is to say it. My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully. And tell people how much I love them. Always.”