Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Describes His ‘Unconditional Love’ in Sweet Tribute

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara is paying tribute to her father following the Full House star’s unexpected death earlier this month at age 65. In her first post since the comedian’s passing, the 32-year-old reflected on her father’s “unconditional love,” sharing a photo with her Bob from her childhood.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body,” Lara wrote. “Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.” She continued of the legacy her father leaves behind, “Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love.”

Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, reposted Lara’s thoughts to her Instagram Story, adding, “The love for his girls is otherworldly and unmatched.” The late America’s Funniest Home Videos host was also father to daughters Jennifer, 29, and Aubrey, 35. He shared all three of his girls with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. Hours after news broke of her father’s passing, Aubrey shared one of the last texts she received from her father, which simply read, “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!”

Rizzo appeared on the TODAY show earlier this month to share her own grieving process, explaining, “Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him. So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.” She continued that as the days go on, “there’s a little bit more of a sense of calm,” noting, “I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day. So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.”

Saget passed away on Jan. 9 in his hotel room after performing a standup set hours prior near Jacksonville, Florida. Authorities confirmed there were no signs of drug use or foul play. After Saget’s last show, he shared a selfie from the stage to Instagram, writing, “OK, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences… I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”