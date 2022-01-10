Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ and ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Star, Dead at 65

Comedian Bob Saget, the star of the 1990s sitcom Full House and longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, has died. Multiple sources close to Saget told TMZ Sunday night he died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the fire department went to Saget’s hotel room at about 4 p.m. ET after hotel security found the actor in his room. Saget was pronounced dead at the scene, reports TMZ. The circumstances of his death are unknown. A source close to the investigation told TMZ authorities do not suspect foul play.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” Saget’s family said in a statement. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Just 15 hours before his death was reported, Saget tweeted about performing near Jacksonville, Florida. “Appreciative audience. Thanks again to [Tim Wilkins] for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—,” he wrote. Saget also posted a photo from the venue on Instagram.

Saget was born in Philadelphia and became an instant star when he was cast as Danny Tanner on Full House. In the series, he played a widowed father of three young daughters who recruits his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) to help him raise them. The series was one of the biggest successes of its day, running from 1987 until 1995. The show was such a cornerstone for millions of viewers that Netflix later revived it for Fuller House in 2016. Saget frequently reprised his role on the show.

“When I do my little guest (appearances) on there, they call us ‘The Legacy Cast,” Saget told The Tennesseean of his Fuller House appearances in 2017. “It’s like an alien spaceship, and we come out of dry ice or something. It’s just damn fun. I’ve got one (episode) on my schedule to shoot in a month or two, and that’s just going to be fun. I wonder what they’ll write…Jeff (Franklin, creator) knew that if I was going to do it, I wasn’t going to come back as a cartoon. I couldn’t replicate a character that was who I was when I was 30. You’ve got to talk like this (raises his pitch): ‘Don’t worry, honey.’”

America’s Funniest Home Videos helped make Saget an unavoidable presence on television during the 1990s. In 1989, he was picked as the show’s first host. When the show became a series, he returned and hosted the first eight seasons, before leaving in 1997. In 2019, Saget returned to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary alongside its current host, Alfonso Ribeiro.

Although Saget was best known as the prototypical sitcom dad thanks to Full House, he was also famous for his filthy stand-up act. Saget relished being an entertainer who could do two very different things, but still be embraced by his fans.

“People feel like they know me,” Saget told AL.com in July 2021. “And that’s what happens from being in people’s living rooms when they grew up. Then they watched the other stuff that I did with my (stand-up) specials or other parts I’ve done, and they realize, oh God, this is hilarious, the duality. But it’s all the same person. It’s like, if you see something with an actor that you love, you’re not shocked when a really good person plays a really evil person.”

Aside from Full House, Saget’s credits included Law & Order: SVU, Shameless, Surviving Suburbia, and Entourage. He narrated How I Met Your Mother as the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby and joined Full House co-star John Stamos in episodes of Grandfathered. He appeared in a handful of movies, including the upcoming Killing Daniel. Saget also authored the book Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Filthy Man Turned Comedian, published in 2014.

Saget was married twice, first to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997, then to Kelly Rizzo in 2018. He is also survived by his three daughters with Kramer, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara.