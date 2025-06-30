‘Cobra Kai’ Star Finally Speaks Out After Accusing Co-Star of Biting Her

Alicia Hannah-Kim has broken her silence after Cobra Kai co-star Martin Kove bit her arm at a recent fan convention.

Hannah-Kim took to Instagram on Sunday to thank her supporters in the wake of the altercation, which resulted in a police report.

“This was a serious incident,” Hannah-Kim said in the video. “No one wants to be attacked at work or anywhere, really. And I don’t think anybody would think this is normal or warranted or acceptable.”

“I just think that when you are confronted with something like this, it’s good to stand up for yourself. It’s an important choice to make,” she continued. “I think it’s the good choice to make.”

The actress, who played Kim Da-Eun in the fifth and sixth seasons of the Netflix hit, continued, “I also want to express that this does not represent my experience with the show at large. I think everybody can tell that it’s a really good vibe and a great cast. And everybody else is delightful. I don’t want this to affect your love for the show. Feel free to love on it as hard as you want.”

The incident took place at Summer Con in Puyallup, Wash. on June 23, after Hannah-Kim accused Kove of biting her during a VIP meet-and-greet. According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Hannah-Kim told an officer that she had tapped Kove on the shoulder to say hello before he grabbed her arm and bit “so hard he nearly drew blood.”

Hannah-Kim declined to press charges, but asked that a report be filed “in case this continues.”

Kove has since apologized for his behavior. “I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia [Hannah-Kim], a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position,” Kove said in a statement obtained by Variety from Jaffe & Co. Crisis Management. “I’ve always respected her and considered her a highly professional and talented co-worker on Cobra Kai. I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior. I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologize to her and her husband. I’m committed to learning from this and it will never happen again.”