Candace Cameron Bure Recalls Last Texts With Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is continuing to mourn the loss of her late Full House co-star Bob Saget. In an interview that aired on the Today show on Thursday, Bure recalled her final communication with Saget, sharing the final text messages she exchanged with Saget just two weeks before his sudden death on Jan. 10.

Recalling those final text messages, an emotional Bure told Today anchor Hoda Kotb that she and Saget had gotten into a “tiff.” According to the actress, they were scheduled to meet each other for dinner. Bure explained that Saget’s “flight was delayed” and they “ended up not having dinner.” After getting into “a little tiff,” Bure said that “in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry.”

Bure, who said she is “so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day. It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this,” revealed that Saget went on to compare himself to his late mother Dolly. The actress said Saget texted, “Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed.’” He went on to share just how much he loved Bure, with the actress sharing, “He went on, and on, and on in the text. And he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.’”

“And I wrote back, ‘I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad. And I love that (you’re being like) Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom,’” Bure recalled. “And he just wrote back, ‘I love you. My mom loved you too.’”

Saget tragically passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10 at the age of 65. According to authorities, the actor and comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida by a hotel employee who called 911 to report an “unresponsive guest in a room.” The person had “no pulse” and was “not breathing.” The hotel employee entered had entered Saget’s room to “check on his well-being” after he was “due to check out” and “his family had been unable to get a hold of him.” There was no evidence of drug use or foul play, and Saget’s cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes of Saget’s Full House co-stars, with Bure taking to social media with throwback photos from their time on the sitcom, writing, “35 years wasn’t long enough.” Full House aired from 1987 until 1995, with Saget starring as Danny Tanner and Bure as DJ Tanner, one of his three daughters.