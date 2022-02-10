Bob Saget Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been released. The actor, best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and also as the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, died from a brain bleed, per TMZ. Authorities theorize that Saget struck his head on an object — possibly his hotel bed’s headboard — and did not realize the severity of the blow. He then got under the covers and went to sleep, dying during his slumber.

Per the report, examiners found “an obvious bruise on the back of his head.” Toxicology results also came back clean the comedian had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his death. Saget’s family sent a statement to the news outlet in wake of this discovery.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement reads. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

The release of Saget’s cause of death comes after the actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 9 following a stand-up comedy performance in Jacksonville as part of his I Don’t Do Negative tour on the night of Saturday, Jan. 8. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that “deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” adding that “the man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene.” At the time, Saget’s cause of death was unknown, though the Sheriff’s Office said that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Shortly after, Saget’s family released a statement.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement read. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

News of Saget’s death prompted an outpouring of condolences, with many of his Full House co-stars mourning his loss. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred on the sitcom as Michelle, one of Saget’s on-screen daughters, remembered the late actor as “the most loving, compassionate and generous man” and said they are “deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” John Stamos tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him.”

Stamos is best known for his portrayal of widowed father of three Danny Tanner on Full House. He starred in the role throughout the ABC sitcom’s eight-season run from 1987 until 1995. He reprised the role in 2016 for Netflix’s revival Fuller House. Saget is also well known as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, a role he held from 1989 until 1997. His other credits include Law & Order: SVU, Shameless, Surviving Suburbia, and Entourage, among many others. Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters.