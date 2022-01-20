Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Reveals the Most ‘Difficult’ Part of Her Grieving Process

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is opening up and revealing the most “difficult” part of her grieving process thus far. Rizzo sat down for an NBC News interview on the Today show and spoke with co-host Hoda Kotb about how she has been handling things since Saget’s untimely death. “Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him,” the 49-year-old confessed. “So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.”

Rizzo went on to share, “I was just telling some of my family that today’s a little bit – there’s a little bit more of a sense of calm. I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day.” She added, “So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.” At this time, Rizzo says she’s leaned heavily on the outpouring of love and support she’s gotten from loved ones and the fans of her late husband, who’ve been showering her with kind words on social media. “I don’t know how else I’d be getting through this right now,” she said.

Saget died on Jan. 9, following a stand-up show in Florida. He’d spoken with his wife just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, Rizzo called up the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to his room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the actor’s death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Speaking fondly of her late husband, Rizzo told Kotb, “He put it all out there. Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message.” She added, “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Finally, Rizzo recalled her final conversation with Saget, sharing that it was simple and sweet. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’” she remembered. “I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ And then, you know, it was just all very – it was just all love.”