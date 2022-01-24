John Stamos Shares Heartwarming Video With Son Billy as He Continues to Mourn Bob Saget

John Stamos recently shared a heartwarming video with his son Billy, as the actor continues to mourn the death of his longtime friend Bob Saget. PEOPLE reports that Stamos took to his Instagram Stories thread to share a video, which he wrote “My heart” across, with his young son Billy. The loving father attempted to tell Billy a “once upon a time” story, but Billy kept jokingly interrupting his dear ol’ dad. “Come on man, I am trying to tell you a story,” Stamos replied, prompting Billy to burst out again, though his dad was clearly having fun.

The post comes just two weeks after the death of Stamos’ Full House co-star. Saget died on Jan. 9, following a stand-up show in Florida. He’d spoken with his wife just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, his wife, Kelly Rizzo, called up the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to his room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the actor’s death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

On Jan. 11, Stamos posted a memorial to his late friend and former co-star, writing in an Instagram post, “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

Stamos continued, “On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn’t need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again – and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before. I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”