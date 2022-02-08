Jodie Sweetin Shares the Fitting Lesson Bob Saget Taught Her

Jodie Sweetin is continuing to remember her Full House co-star Bob Saget and the many lessons he taught her. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress reflected on the touching lesson that Saget, who played her character Stephanie’s father Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom, taught her about loss and grief.

Opening up about her relationship with Saget nearly a month after he was tragically found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida at the age of 65, Sweetin shared that the one thing she keeps recalling in the days since Saget’s passing is that “he suffered so much loss in his life.” Sweetin noted that “there was a lot of loss” in the late actor and comedian’s life, explaining, “his sisters and other siblings that passed before he was born and his parents.” Saget, however, “walked through it with humor,” a lesson that Sweetin said left a lasting impression on her.

“One of the things I just remember him trying to joke and laugh and make those inappropriate jokes at some of the darker things because…otherwise how do you deal with it? How do you process it? It weighs down on you and that’s something that I will always remember and that I find I do now is I deal with things through laughter or maybe I don’t deal with things,” Sweetin continued. “When someone passes, all the sudden you think about all the things that you’ve learned from them and how important they’ve been. And I just realized so much of his genuineness and his kindness and his ability to help others really impacted me.”

That lesson and the model Saget showed is now more important than ever to Sweetin, who, now a month out from her co-star’s devastating loss, said “life is in session right now.” Sweetin said Saget’s death was “an incredible shock,” and while “those first two weeks were really, really a lot,” she is now “OK now.” Sweetin credited being around others who were close to Saget with helping her through the ongoing grieving process, telling ET, “I’m so grateful that I got to spend so much time with everyone and when someone passes, it’s always that thing where it’s like, ‘Wow, Bob, all the stories and all of the laughs and all of the wonderful things,’ and I just keep saying that Bob would have loved that everyone was talking about him. (laughs). He would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is so great! I mean, I don’t deserve it, but tell me more.’”

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room Sunday, Jan. 9. There was no evidence of drug use or foul play, and Saget’s cause and manner of death are pending further investigation. The actor was laid to rest during a funeral service just a week later, with Sweetin calling it “a beautiful service.”