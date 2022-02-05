Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Reveals How She Plans to Honor ‘Full House’ Dad in Emotional Instagram Post

Since Full House star Bob Saget‘s surprising death, his friends and family have been honoring his life and legacy. His eldest daughter Lara, 32, has been sharing photos from her childhood on Instagram, opening up about how she will keep her dad’s memory alive. “It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid,” Lara wrote alongside a photo of Saget playing with his three daughters. “That I love you is all that matters and that I wouldn’t have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is.”

“To live a life without regret is to say it,” Lara continued. “My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully. And tell people how much I love them. Always.”

The late America’s Funniest Home Videos host was also father to daughters Jennifer, 29, and Aubrey, 35. He shared all three of his girls with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. Hours after news broke of her father’s passing, Aubrey shared one of the last texts she received from her father, which simply read, “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!”

Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo appeared on the TODAY show to share her own grieving process, explaining, “Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him. So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.” She continued that as the days go on, “there’s a little bit more of a sense of calm,” noting, “I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day. So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.”

Saget passed away on Jan. 9 in his hotel room after performing a standup set hours prior near Jacksonville, Florida. Authorities confirmed there were no signs of drug use or foul play. After Saget’s last show, he shared a selfie from the stage to Instagram, writing, “OK, I loved tonight’s show [Ponte Vedra Concert Hall] in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences… I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”