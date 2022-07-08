Armie Hammer at Center of Prank Reveal of His New Job After Hollywood Scandals

Armie Hammer retreated from the public spotlight amid his scandals, but he resurfaced this week after a flyer allegedly showed that the Death on the Nile star was working as a concierge at a Cayman Islands resort. His lawyer said the flyer was fake while a hotel employee said it was part of a prank. TMZ later published photos of Hammer wearing an outfit that sure looks like he's doing something at the resort.

This whole situation began on Tuesday when Desus & Mero producer Muna Mire tweeted a picture of a flyer from Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman that included a photo of Hammer. "My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge," Mire wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "I'm still not over it." Mire also tweeted a screenshot of her friend's mother texting her friend about Hammer working as their concierge.

Armie Hammer seems to have himself a little side gig in the Cayman Islands -- or at least he's spending a bunch of time at a resort and even giving tours ... according to a witness. https://t.co/VsH2X0QUca — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2022

Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Variety the flyer was fake. A hotel staffer later told the outlet the flyer was a prank. Hammer, who grew up visiting the Caymans and has lived there during the pandemic, is friends with the hotel staffers, the employee said. The employees who golf with the Call Me By Your Name actor made the flyer and sent it to rooms at the resort, curious to see what kind of attention it would get. The plot worked, as the hotel is receiving more calls than usual, the employee told Variety.

In an odd twist, TMZ published photos of Hammer at the resort, wearing a blue polo shirt and pants, looking like an employee as guests lounge by the pool. A timeshare resident told TMZ Hammer spent "several hours a day" in the office and was seen on smoking breaks. While the flyer Mire shared might not be real, the witness told TMZ Hammer showed at least one family around the resort property. Hammer also has a friend who works at the resort, so "it's possible he's just helping out a buddy, or simply doing something to fill his time," TMZ notes.

Hammer's representative told TMZ that the actor does spend time at the resort and has a friend there. They reached out to Hammer on showing possible buyers timeshares, but Hammer has not responded yet. Meanwhile, Mire shared TMZ's report, adding, "TMZ backs me up now lol."

Hammer's standing in Hollywood fell throughout last year. First, screenshots of conversations he allegedly had with women surfaced on social media, showing Hammer had cannibalistic fetishes. A woman also accused Hammer of rape. The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the allegation, but no charges were filed. Hammer denied the rape allegation. He also claimed interactions with other women were consensual.

However, Hammer was married at the time he was communicating with other women. His wife, Food Network star Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in July 2020. They have two children together, Harper Grace, 7, and Ford Douglas Armand, 5. Hammer also spent time in a treatment facility.

The scandals led to Hammer dropping out of several movies, and Miles Teller replaced him in Paramount+'s The Offer. He also lost a role on Broadway in The Minutes. His talent agency, WME, dropped him. His most recent film, Death on the Nile, was released in February, but it was filmed back in 2019.