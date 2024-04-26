Gisele Bundchen Cries in Body Cam Footage Over Paparazzi Harassment

Being a mega celebrity with constant paparazzi isn't always fun, if ever. If it was fun in the beginning for those new to fame, it quickly fades. Gisele Bundchen has been a respected supermodel for years and has mainly kept her private life out of the spotlight. But amid her divorce from NFL superstar, Tom Brady, after 14 years of marriage and two children, she's been under a different level of scrutiny. She recently was left in tears after an incident with paps.

TMZ reports the former Victoria's Secret angel was captured crying on body camera during a traffic stop after being hounded by paps. Initially, reports surfaced that while being stopped in Florida, she'd become emotional over getting a ticket, but it turns out that wasn't the case.

Body cam footage from the officer shows the model in distress. She said that she was overwhelmed after being followed by aggressive photogs and was driving erratically to get away. The cop issued her a warning. She tells the cop at one point about the pap: "He's, like, stalking me ... There's more. Look at that guy."

After the officer advised that she file a police report, the tears flowed. She cries to the officer: "I'm so tired. Everywhere I go I have these f***ing guys after me. Nothing protects me. I can't do nothing. I just want to live my life." Unfortunately, the cop can't do anything about the pap taking photos.

The model has been in the spotlight a lot as of lately as she's now openly dating Joaquim Valente, who many believe she began dating before her split from Brady. She's denied such. They've reportedly been dating since June 2023. He was her Jiujitsu Instructor. They've been photographed out many times. She began training with him 2021. They sparked dating rumors just two weeks after her divorce from Brady was finalized.