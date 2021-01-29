Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence on Alleged DM Controversy

✖

Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has broken her silence when it comes to the allegations of sexual assault and disturbing DMs leveled against the actor. Chambers, who split from the Call Me By Your Name actor in July made her feelings clear Thursday in the comment section of Just Jared's report on Instagram that Hammer's former director, Luca Guadagnino, and co-star, Timothée Chalamet, were working together on a project titled Bones & All.

The film reportedly follows the story of a woman who is "on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her." Amid the accusations surrounding her ex, which include that he had cannibalistic fantasies, Chambers simply commented on the report, "No. Words." Chambers and Hammer married in May 2010 and have two children together — daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4.

Several alleged messages between Hammer and women he is accused of grooming leaked earlier this month by an anonymous social media account called House of Effie. In one of the DMs, the person alleged to be the actor said, "I am 100% a cannibal." Following the release of the DMs, Hammer's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorezne came forward with her experience to DailyMailTV, calling the current allegations against him no surprise to her. "He wanted to find a doctor in LA, so that he could remove one of my ribs, as ‘you do not need it’ and then barbecue it and eat it while I watch," she said, also alleging he carved his initials onto her body with a knife. "He said that more than once. He was very serious."

Hammer has since dropped out of two projects — the Jennifer Lopez-led movie Shotgun Wedding and the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer. The actor said in a statement at the time of his exit from the action-comedy, "I'm not responding to these bull— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. ...Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that." A representative for Lionsgate confirmed that the studio supported him in his decision, but did not mention the alleged DMs.